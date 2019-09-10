Riversong expanding their footprint across India

A wide range of smart devices and accessories by Riversong are now available in the key cities of India

India, September 10th, 2019: Riversong, a group company of leading mobile phone manufacturing - IMG Technology Group, commenced their operations in the Indian market in 2017 through online channels and started their offline business in January 2019. Riversong launched their first offline market in the Southern region and are currently focusing on expanding their presence PAN India. The brand has successfully marked their retail footprints in over 12,500 MBOs and SIS in less than a year and aims to touch the milestone of 25,000 outlets by the end of December 2019.

The brand currently caters to Tier – I and II cities of the Indian market through 108 micro distributors and plans to enter the tier – III segment soon through their extensive expansion plans. They recently started their operation in the Eastern market.

Mr. Manvendra K Chandola, CEO of Riversong India, said, "We are currently present in 18 states and our target is to create PAN India presence by the end of October 2019. With the increasing awareness and the growing purchasing capacity of the masses, India as a market has immense potential for growth of the technology sector. We are constantly working towards making India a smarter country by offering the latest technology in our products and keeping up with the tech trends globally. Our aim is to reach every nook and corner of the country through the rapid expansion plans we have".

Driven by systematic operation and constant innovation, Riversong has developed a creative product portfolio ranging from basic smart gadgets to AI innovation. Their products are enjoyed in more than 30 countries, serving over one-fifth of the world's population.

In the past two years, Riversong has worked towards its aim of providing its consumers with high-quality products and latest designs. Riversong started their journey in India with a vision to reach out to the consumers and deliver them with maximum options for gadgets.

About Riversong:

Riversong is a subsidiary of leading mobile phone developer - IMG Technology Group, headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Riversong benefits infrastructure in R&D, supply chain management and creative talents that are essential for sustained success. Started in 2015, Riversong has grown and marked its presence globally in countries like the United States, Middle-East, India, South Africa, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. Driven by systematic operation and constant innovation, Riversong has developed a creative product portfolio ranging from basic smart gadgets to AI innovation. Their products are enjoyed in more than 30 countries, serving over one-fifth of the world's population.

The brand commenced its operations in India on December 2017 and the product categories include smart wearables like fitness bands, smartwatches, kid's watch, smartphones, smart home appliances, power banks, speakers, earphones and other exciting products.

