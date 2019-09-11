HYPE Sports Accelerator Makes its Way to India

An effectual partnership between HYPE Sports Innovation and Somras Ventures will integrate into HYPE's global accelerator network and contribute to the evolution and growth of the Indian sports technology ecosystem. With over 30 fundraising rounds now complete and success stories like Batfast and Digifood under its belt, the HYPE SPIN® Accelerator network participants have the opportunity to interact with industry dignitaries such as Bernd Wahler (Chairman | Former CMO Adidas), Guy Laurent Epstein (Marketing Director at UEFA) and Uli Becker (Ex. President & CEO- Reebok, Founder & CEO BECKEREI LLC) among many others.

ILAN Hadar, CEO - HYPE, said in a press statement, "HYPE is delighted to add Somras Ventures as a partner. India is one of the most sports impassioned countries and a global hub for technology. If we look at the most popular game in India for example- this year for the first time at a Cricket World Cup we saw multiple forms of technology that had a major influence on the game and it's spectators- 360-degree replays, player position dimensions- just to name a few. These are merely a handful of sport tech innovations which are changing the way we play and relate to the game of cricket. What's most exciting is the passion of start-ups on a global basis to innovate. We see young entrepreneurs in every corner of the globe innovating as well as trying to improve on-field performance and fan engagement in sports that are close to their hearts."

SURYA, MD of Somras Ventures said: "HYPE's team has demonstrated tremendous capability in identifying young companies with potential. They have replicated this with New York University (NYU), The University of Queensland and football clubs such as 1.FC Köln and Maccabi Haifa FC. A first-of-its-kind accelerator will be beneficial for young Indians and will give them exposure to markets, investment opportunities and knowledge to help them scale rapidly."

