Google to pay 465 mln euros in additional taxes in France, boosting settlement to 1 bln

Google said on Thursday it agreed to pay 465 million euros in additional taxes to French authorities, boosting the total settlement to end a fiscal fraud probe in the country to nearly 1 billion. France's financial prosecutor office earlier said Google had agreed to pay half a billion euros in fine to settle the four-year old investigation.

"We have put an end to the tax and related disputes we had had in France for many years," Google said in a written statement. "These agreements include a payment of 500 million euros announced today by a French court, as well as an amount of 465 million euros in additional taxes that we have agreed to pay," it added.

