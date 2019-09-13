Ferns N Petals Eyeing Growth in Chocolates - Ties-up With Hershey's, Amul & Fabelle

Ferns N Petals is the number one online gift portal in India. It is a well-known name in the world of gifting for its best-in-class gift options, quick service, domestic and international delivery, and competitive prices. National and International occasions are a strong point of the company in terms of revenue, sales and the options it provides to the customers. Keeping in line with the trend for Diwali Gifts, recently the company has tied up with three premium chocolate brands- Hershey's, Amul and Fabelle and will be offering brand chocolates as gift options on its website.

Speaking on this tie-up, Mr. Pawan Gadia, CEO, Online and Retail said, "This step of associating with recognized brands is aligned to the company's goal of becoming Rs 500 crore business by 2020. We are targeting to grow over 10 percent incremental revenue through this association. As we are completing 25 years of successful operations this year, we are planning to grow strategically by collaborating with the best brands. Since chocolates are one of the hot-selling products for us, hence we are looking forward to collaborating with more brands in the near future."

Talking about the move in detail, Mr. Paritosh Bindra, Head of Categories said, "For any occasion, customers prefer to send chocolates as gifts to their loved ones. We have a mix and match of branded and non-branded chocolates on our website. We have a tie-up with Cadbury and Ferrero Rocher and we have seen customers choosing branded chocolates over non-branded ones. Chocolates contribute a significant amount to our overall revenue. Keeping both the things in mind, we are tying up with high-end brands that are known for their quality. The move to partner with these premium brands is based on the 2-year stats that we have. Chocolates as a category have seen a phenomenal order growth of 75% in Q2 2019 as compared with Q2 2018. So we believe that launching more premium chocolate brands before Diwali would give us at least 8-10% extra revenue growth."

