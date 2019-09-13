Govt postpones 3rd RE-INVEST

The government has postponed the third Global Renewable Energy Investors' Meet & Expo (RE-INVEST) by an year till October 2020. The 3rd RE-INVEST was to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 30, 2019. The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) announced the postponement of the meet on Thursday.

The event was to be held in Greater Noida. "Due to certain unavoidable circumstance, the 3rd RE-INVEST scheduled for October 31 to November 2, 2019 has been postponed and will now be held in October 2020," an MNRE notice on its portal stated.

Fresh dates are being worked out in consultation with the stakeholders and shall be informed shortly, the notice added. In a curtain raiser press conference last month, MNRE Secretary Anand Kumar had informed that the prime minister would inaugurate the 3rd RE-INVEST at Vigyan Bhawan on October 30.

He said India was expecting an investment of USD 80 billion in 2-3 years in the renewable energy sector. The event is significant in view of India's ambitious target of having 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022, which includes 100 GW of solar and 60 GW of wind energy.

