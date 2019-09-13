International Development News
Zimbabwe hikes lending rate to 70% to tackle inflation

Reuters Harare
Updated: 13-09-2019 19:52 IST
Zimbabwe's central bank said on Friday it had raised its overnight borrowing rate from 50% to 70%, after a surge in inflation and a steep fall in the domestic currency.

Zimbabweans face triple-digit annual inflation as the government has taken steps to relaunch a national currency.

The central bank added, in a monetary policy statement, that it was introducing dollar-denominated savings bonds to try to stimulate greater saving.

COUNTRY : Zimbabwe
