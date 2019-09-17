AAI to implement A-CDM platform at four airports by Jan 2020

Government-run AAI said on Tuesday it plans to implement its Airport- Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) platform at Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram by early next year amid the rapidly growing passenger and aircraft traffic at these aerodromes. Implemented as a pilot at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in 2015, developed in-house the A-CDM platform is a common information sharing platform for processing timely and accurate information for quick and precise decision making.

"A-CDM will be implemented atAhmedabad, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports by January 2020, considering the growth in passenger and aircraft movements," the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a release. A-CDM solution takes into consideration aircraft's expected time of arrivals, target off block times of departures, runway-in-use along with runway handling capacity and accordingly determines the aircraft arrival and departure sequence.

As part of its efforts to market in-house solution to other private airport operators, AAI also held a meeting in Mumbai with its private-sector peers on sharing of information among stakeholders in bringing further efficiency and improvement in operations across congested airports, using the platform. "Keeping in line with facilitating air travel and air navigation services, senior officials of the AAI met private airport operators in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the usage of the A-CDM solution which helps improve the efficiency of airport operations at busy and congested airports," the AAI said.

According to AAI, all the A-CDM project activities such as software development, network design, hardware planning, live testing, implementation and software maintenance was completely done by in-house by the AAI team. The solution involves all stakeholders to achieve optimum utilisation of airspace, aircraft and airports, particularly the busy and congested ones, in the country.

Apart from senior AAI officials, senior executives from private airports in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochin took part in the meeting, said the release. The domestic joint venture airport operators and aviation authorities in other neighbouring countries have shown a keen interest in installing and using the ACDM solution, it added. Officials from Delhi, Cochin and Hyderabad airports are currently in discussion with AAI on implementing this solution at their respective airports, the AAI said in the release.

The primary focus of the A-CDM is on reducing aircraft holding delays at the runway holding point, the release said, adding this results in substantial saving of aviation fuel and reduction in carbon emissions. This is achieved by improving the decision-making process by sharing relevant information among aviation stakeholders, it said.

The improved version of the A-CDM platform was installed and commissioned at Chennai and Kolkata airports last year, the AAI said in the release..

