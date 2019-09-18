International Development News
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ticks lower as FedEx warns on profit; Fed on tap

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 18-09-2019 19:04 IST
U.S. stocks edged lower at open on Wednesday, pressured by FedEx's warning on full-year profit, while investors waited for the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35.41 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 27,075.39.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.20 points, or 0.14%, at 3,001.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.39 points, or 0.14%, to 8,174.62 at the opening bell.

COUNTRY : United States
