China to release more meat from state reserves to secure supplies

China has released 10,000 tonnes of pork from state reserves on Thursday to secure meat supply during the National Day Holiday, the country's commerce ministry said, after disease ravaged the world's largest pig herd.

Beijing also released 2,400 tonnes of beef and 1,900 tonnes of mutton from state reserves this month, according to a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Commerce. Pork prices have jumped sharply recently and demand for the meat has fallen, the ministry said.

With a significant increase in meat imports and as the volume of frozen meat in reserves remains high, supplies are secured, it added. The ministry said it will continue to monitor supplies and pork prices while coordinating with other government departments to release meats from state reserves as required to guarantee supply in the market.

Pork prices in the world's top consumer hit record levels after an epidemic of African swine fever that has resulted in a drastic cut to output of its favourite meat. The disease is not harmful to people but kills almost all pigs infected.

Beijing is rolling out a series of measures to help to recover pig production and secure meat supplies, especially during the holidays, when demand usually reaches peak levels. China consumed about 54 million tonnes of pork in 2018 but volumes this year are uncertain because of the shortages.

