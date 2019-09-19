TVS Srichakra, SASTRA varsity join hands to offer training programme Chennai, Sep 19 (PTI): TVS Srichakra Ltd on Thursday said it had signed an agreement with SASTRA University, Thanjavur, to offer a six-month course aimed at training unemployed youth with relevant skills to make them employable. According to a press release from TVS Srichakra Ltd, engineering graduates who have passed out in 2019 and 2018 and were unemployed with specialisation in civil, mechanical and electrical and electronic engineering with 65 per cent and above were eligible to apply for the programme.

The objective of the programme was to help unemployed youth devlop their skillsets and make them employable, the release said. The entire programme would be sponsored by TVS Srichakra Ltd, Madurai, while guidance and support for placements would be provided by SASTRA University, it added.

