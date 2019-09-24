GoM to submit Goa mining report shortly: Joshi

Mines minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said a Group of Ministers (GoM) will shortly submit a report on resumption of mining in Goa to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mining came to a halt in Goa in March last year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and banned extraction of fresh iron ore.

When asked how soon can one see resumption of mining operations in Goa, the minister said, "GoM is seized of the matter. We are consulting a legal expert." The GoM headed by Home Minister Amit Shah has been formed to examine the vexed issue of mining in Goa. The Group includes Union ministers for finance, environment, agriculture, mining, commerce and industries, petroleum and law.

"Very shortly we will submit (the report)," the minister said. He was speaking to reporters on the sideline of FIMI's 53rd annual general meeting.

Thousands of people employed directly and indirectly in the sector have since held protests to get the state and Central governments find a way to restart mining in Goa. Earlier, people dependent on iron ore mining in Goa had urged Shah to convene a meeting of the GoM, to discuss the issue of resumption of mining in the state.

The representatives of Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) had met Shah in January this year to discuss the issue. GMPF is an umbrella organisation of the people rendered jobless following the closure of the key industry in the state.

