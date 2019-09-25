UP govt prepares export policy to increase farmers' income

The Uttar Pradesh government has prepared an export policy to increase farmers' income, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said here on Wednesday. Such a policy has been introduced for the first time in the state, Shahi told reporters.

"An export policy for promotion of farmers' products has been prepared by the state government," he said. The government is encouraging farmers to go for "quality production" by adopting new technology, organic farming and using latest agricultural equipment through farmers producer organisations, Shahi said.

A statewide programme for farmers will also be started in October to create awareness about balanced use of chemical fertilisers and encourage them to adopt scientific farming techniques by interacting with scientists, he said. Efforts are also being made to make more women join agriculture as it would make them self reliant.

The minister also advised farmers to avoid burning crop residue after harvest and instead use it as fertiliser. Highlighting the achievements of the government, he said it has not only increased the minimum support price for farmers but is also encouraging them to grow coarse grains, pulses and oilseeds, he said.

Uttar Pradesh has catapulted to the top position in the country in implementation of 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' by transferring income support money to the bank account of about 1.58 crore farmers, he said. The central government has also decided to honour the state for maximum cereal production in the country, he said.

Shahi attributed the achievement to changes made by the Agriculture Department under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The state government has also asked vice chancellors of state agriculture universities to formulate schemes for increasing GDP of at least one district in their area by assessing the social, economic and agricultural position and finding ways for betterment, the minister said.

Under the crop insurance scheme, he said, 26.87 lakh hectare crop of 31.47 lakh farmers was covered for the kharif season of 2018-19 and a compensation of 419.54 crore was paid to 5.58 lakh farmers.

