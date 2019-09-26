Indian spices in focus in BBC's new trading show

Indian spices and their impact globally will be a key focus of a new BBC mini-series on trading networks to be released in India and across the world this weekend. 'Made on Earth', an eight-part show, will take audiences on a journey across the world to discover the reliance on global connectivity for consumer goods, from spice markets in India to rose farmers in Kenya and from florists in the UK to bar managers in China.

"Trade is right at the heart of what drives our economies. We're more interconnected than ever before and, despite rising trade tensions, volumes of traded goods have grown 24 per cent in the last decade," said Mary Wilkinson, Head of Editorial for BBC Global News. "'Made on Earth' takes the long view, and explores how we got here by revealing the intricate global networks behind eight everyday products; from spices to semiconductors, handbags to bicycles," she said.

According to the BBC, the global export market is worth an estimated USD 20 trillion and, despite a recent slowdown, continues to grow. Delivered in association with FedEx Express, one of the world's major global logistics networks connecting people and possibilities around the world, its latest business series reveals important moments, worldwide shifts and changing trends happening in the industries involved in creating eight everyday products – spices, paper, coffee, flowers, whisky, handbags, bicycles and semiconductors.

"As a facilitator of global trade, FedEx Express understands the critical role global networks play in connecting people with goods, services, ideas and technologies that fuel innovation and energize businesses," said Brie Carere, FedEx Corporation EVP and chief marketing and communications officer. "We're excited that the 'Made on Earth' series brings some of the fascinating stories of global connectivity and possibilities to life – it shows the value of international trade networks to businesses around the world, which is at the heart of what we do," she said.

Presented by BBC's Indian-origin presenter Babita Sharma and Finn Aberdein, the multi-platform series includes eight half-hour programmes on BBC World News and eight in-depth articles on BBC Future. Each story is aimed at bringing audiences insights into these growing trades, looking at how increased access to the world has helped to connect people with goods, services, ideas and technologies.

The show will air on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC World News for eight weeks starting this Saturday. PTI AK SCY SCY

