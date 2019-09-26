Don't look for subsidies : Tea Board dy chairman to industry

Tea Board deputy chairman Arun Kumar Roy on Wednesday urged the industry to find a way forward and not look for subsidy. It has been found that sectors which got subsidies from the government are the worst performers, he said at the AGM of Tea Research Association (TRA) here.

Ray said "Don't look at subsidies, the industry should find a way forward. I don't expect the industry to cry". He said that the Tea Board has stopped collecting application forms for orthodox subsidy.

"If Tea Board gets enough money, then we will start giving the subsidy. Tea Board gives Rs 40 crore to the industry as orthodox subsidy", he said. The Board, he said, is going through a phase of restructuring. "The staff strength of Tea Board will be reduced from 312 to 240 and six offices will be closed down.

Many functions will be outsourced". The tea industry in the country needs to increase the fine leaf count to raise quality and productivity.

NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat said that the industry should submit a paper highlighting the problems of the tea sector to the think tank..

