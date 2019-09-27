International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Team from U.S., Europe, Saudi Arabia and UN to report on Sept. 14 attack -U.S. official

Reuters New York
Updated: 27-09-2019 01:27 IST
Team from U.S., Europe, Saudi Arabia and UN to report on Sept. 14 attack -U.S. official

Image Credit: Wikipedia

A team made up of representatives from the United States, Europe, Saudi Arabia and the United Nations will investigate the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi oil facilities, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker said on Thursday.

He also told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV there are discussions with Europe about the possibility of forming a maritime alliance in the Gulf area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019