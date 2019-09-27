Suresh Chitturi appointed International Egg Commission chief

Suresh Chitturi, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of India's leading poultry firm Srinivasa Farms, has been appointed as chairman of theInternational Egg Commission(IEC) for the next two years, the body said on Friday. The appointment was made at the IEC Global Leadership Conference in Copenhagen in Denmark on Thursday, an IEC release said.

Suresh Chitturi will be the first chair from Asia in the history of the institution, as he assumes the role as the Chairman of IEC. He will hold the position for the next two years," it said. Chitturi said his work has been recognised at a global level as he was engaged "in advocacy for the poultry industry, internationally and his election into this coveted position is a proof of that.

He leads Srinivasa Farms, which is recognised as one of the builders of the Indian Poultry industry in the last 50 years. PTI GDK VS VS.

