Reuters Chicago
Updated: 27-09-2019 19:20 IST
Boeing CEO to testify before Congress on 737 MAX

Image Credit: Reuters

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has agreed to testify before Congress next month on the now grounded 737 MAX that was involved in two fatal crashes that killed 346 people, a U.S. House Committee said on Friday.

Muilenburg agreed to testify before the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Oct. 30 and would be joined by John Hamilton, the chief engineer of Boeing's Commercial Airplanes division and Jennifer Henderson, the chief pilot for the 737, the committee said.

Sources said Muilenburg was also expected to appear before the Senate Commerce Committee next month. Boeing did not immediately comment on Friday.

COUNTRY : United States
