REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

China celebrated its growing power and confidence with a big display of military hardware and goose-stepping troops in Beijing on Tuesday, overseen by President Xi Jinping who pledged peaceful development on Communist China’s 70th birthday.

TANZANIA-RIGHTS/ Court postpones hearing again for Tanzanian journalist jailed since July

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - A Tanzanian court on Tuesday postponed the hearing for the sixth time of a prominent Tanzanian journalist arrested more than two months ago. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ U.S. House impeachment probe intensifies as Trump rages about inquiry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives’ impeachment probe into President Donald Trump intensified on Monday, as Trump raged about the inquiry and news reports suggested he had used additional diplomatic channels to go after his adversaries. USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-BARR/

Trump contacted foreign officials over probe of Russia inquiry origins -Justice Dept WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has contacted other countries to introduce Attorney General William Barr and a Justice Department official who is conducting an inquiry into the origins of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, a Justice Department spokeswoman said on Monday.

BUSINESS WEWORK-IPO/

WeWork throws in the towel on its ill-fated IPO (Reuters) - WeWork’s parent The We Company on Monday filed to withdraw its initial public offering, a week after the SoftBank-backed office-sharing startup ousted founder Adam Neumann as its chief executive officer.

CREDIT-SUISSE-GP-KHAN/ Credit Suisse clears CEO Thiam of spying on star banker

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Tuesday cleared Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam of ordering the botched surveillance of the bank’s former wealth management head Iqbal Khan but said its chief operating officer had resigned to take responsibility. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JESSYE-NORMAN/ U.S. opera singer Jessye Norman dies at 74 (Reuters) - American opera singer Jessye Norman died on Tuesday at the age of 74, her family said, after suffering complications from a 2015 injury.

PEOPLE-JUSTIN-BIEBER/ Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin marry for second time

(Reuters) - Justin Bieber and his childhood sweetheart Hailey Baldwin tied the knot for a second time on Monday at a ceremony for family and friends at a hotel resort in South Carolina. SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-CIN-RECAP/ Rudolph fires 2 TD passes as Steelers rout Bengals

Quarterback Mason Rudolph seemingly came into his own Monday, passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers past the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 27-3. ATHLETICS-DOPING/

Leading coach Salazar gets four-year ban for doping violations DOHA (Reuters) - Leading American athletics coach Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the world’s top distance runners including British Olympic track champion Mo Farah, has been banned for four years for doping violations.

UPCOMING BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TRADE-WTO/ WTO to update forecast for growth of world trade

Geneva-based trade body to give an update of its forecast for growth of world trade, having previously seen global trade tensions and Brexit as downside risks. 1 Oct 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

EU-TRADE/ (TV) EU ministers meet to discuss trade issues

EU ministers meet to discuss trade issues over an "informal lunch", topics likely to include EU-U.S. trade relations and the World Trade Organization. 1 Oct 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA Fed's Clarida makes brief introductory remarks at Washington event

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida makes brief introductory remarks at the Conference on Nontraditional Data, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing in Macroeconomics. 1 Oct 12:50 ET, 16:50 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard gives welcome remarks at banking conference

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives welcome remarks before the Seventh Annual Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, in St. Louis, Mo. 1 Oct 13:15 ET, 17:15 GMT

EXXON MOBIL-OUTLOOK/ Exxon regulatory filing offers preview of key factors affecting 3Q earnings

Exxon Mobil releases a view of how its business units performed in the quarter ended September 30 compared to the prior period, offering a peek at average oil and gas pricing, chemical margins and refining disruptions that affect earnings. 1 Oct 13:30 ET, 17:30 GMT

USA-FED/BOWMAN Federal Reserve Board Governor Bowman speaks at banking conference

Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Research Into Community Banking" before the Seventh Annual Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, in St. Louis, Mo. 1 Oct 13:30 ET, 17:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday. 1 Oct 16:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

INDIA-POLLUTION/PLASTIC (PIX) (TV) India set to outlaw six single-use plastic products

India is set to impose a nationwide ban on plastic bags, cups and straws, in its most sweeping measure yet to stamp out single-use plastics from cities and villages that rank among the world's most polluted. 2 Oct

INDIA-MAHATMA GANDHI/ANNIVERSARY (PIX) (TV) India celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in paying tribute to iconic freedom movement leader and father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in New Delhi on his 150th birth anniversary. 2 Oct

TESLA-DELIVERIES/ (PIX) Tesla reports third quarter production and deliveries

Tesla is expected to report vehicle sales and deliveries for the third quarter during the first week in October. Elon Musk has told staff the company has a shot at producing 100,000 vehicles. Report timing is estimated to be Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. 2 Oct

RUSSIA-ENERGY/ Moscow hosts Russian Energy Week International Forum

Russian Energy Week International Forum opens in Moscow. The forum is held to demonstrate the prospects of the Russian fuel and energy industry and unlock the potential of international cooperation in energy. 2 Oct

EUROPE-GRAINS/SOWING Return of rain boosts EU winter crop sowing prospects

Showers in the past week in western Europe have improved prospects for wheat and barley sowing that is getting underway and could also salvage some earlier-sown rapeseed in drought-affected regions. 2 Oct

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS FRANCE-EU/

France's Macron delivers speech at Council of Europe French President Emmanuel Macron will give a speech at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

1 Oct 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa to open new session of parliament President Emmerson Mnangagwa opens a new parliament session and is expected to outline the government's legislative agenda, which could include amending security and media laws to help improve ties with the West. The main opposition party has boycotted Mnangagwa's previous speeches because of a dispute over last year's election, which it says was rigged.

1 Oct 10:30 ET, 14:30 GMT TURKEY-POLITICS/

Turkey's Erdogan attends opening of parliament Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the opening of parliament for the new legislative year. He will also attend a reception to mark parliament's opening (1600 GMT).

1 Oct 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela opposition leader presides over National Assembly session. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, presides over National Assembly session in Caracas.

1 Oct 16:00 ET, 20:00 GMT USA-CONGRESSMAN/INSIDERTRADING (PIX)

New York congressman to plead guilty in insider trading case Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican U.S. congressman from New York, is expected to plead guilty Tuesday in a case charging him with taking part in an insider trading scheme involving an Australian biotechnology company.

1 Oct 16:30 ET, 20:30 GMT USA-CONGRESSMAN/INSIDERTRADING (TV)

New York Rep. Chris Collins to appear in court for guilty plea hearing Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican U.S. congressman from New York, is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday in a case charging him with taking part in an insider trading scheme involving an Australian biotechnology company. The case is before U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan.

1 Oct 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Brazil Senate votes on pension reform bill The Brazilian Senate is expected to approve handily the fiscally crucial pension reform bill in the first of two votes required for a constitutional amendment.

1 Oct 22:00 ET USA-ELECTION/GUNS (PIX)

Gun safety organizations host forum with Democratic candidates Gun safety organizations the Giffords group and March For Our Lives host a forum with Democratic 2020 candidates in Las Vegas.

2 Oct USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-YOVANOVITCH (TV)

U.S. diplomat attacked by Trump over Ukraine due before House panels for impeachment probe Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine whom President Donald Trump attacked as "bad news," is due to appear for a closed-door deposition as part of the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into Trump's alleged effort to pressure the Ukraine president into investigating one of his Democratic rivals in the 2020 presidential election.

2 Oct TUNISIA-ELECTION/ENNAHDA (PIX)

Tunisia's Ennahda in focus as election looms A story looking at Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda party, whose presidential candidate missed out on a place in runoff vote, as it regroups before an October 6 parliamentary election.

2 Oct BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

British PM Johnson to speak on Brexit at the Conservative conference British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak at the Conservative Party conference.

2 Oct ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-PARIS/CHANEL (PIX) Chanel show in Paris ready-to-wear fashion week

Chanel presents its latest ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2020 at Paris Fashion Week. 1 Oct 10:30 ET, 14:30 GMT

CALIFORNIA-CANNABIS CAFE/ (PIX) (TV) America's first cannabis cafe opens in Hollywood

America's first official weed cafe opens for business in West Hollywood. Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe will offer farm-to-table dining and smoking of cannabis at the table. 1 Oct 17:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

FASHION-PARIS/LOUIS VUITTON (PIX) (TV) Louis Vuitton show in Paris ready-to-wear fashion week

Louis Vuitton presents its latest ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2020 at Paris Fashion Week. 1 Oct 18:30 ET, 22:30 GMT

FASHION-TREND WRAP UP/ (PIX) (TV) Fashion commentators from NY, London, Italy and Paris talk trends

Fashion commentators from NY, London, Italy and Paris talk trends seen on the Spring/Summer 2020 catwalks. 2 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-COURT/JUSTICES

Possibility of Supreme Court vacancy casts shadow as election approaches The Supreme Court will be deciding major cases in its new term, but throughout that period, the question of whether President Donald Trump will have a chance to make a third appointment to the court before the 2020 election – spurred by 86-year-old liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s recent health scares – lingers in the background.

1 Oct 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT RELIGION

POPE-VIGIL/ (PIX) (TV) Pope Francis holds a prayer vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica to launch Missionary Month

Pope Francis holds a prayer vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica to launch the “Extraordinary Missionary Month”. 1 Oct 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-VAPING/MARIJUANA

Massachusetts medical marijuana users adjust to vaping ban After Massachusetts banned vaping for four months last week amid a surge in mysterious deadly lung injuries, some medical marijuana users are trying new ways of ingesting the drug.

1 Oct 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

