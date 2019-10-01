Kamdhenu launches 60k tonne structural steel unit in UP

TMT bars maker Kamdhenu on Tuesday said it has set up a new 60,000 tonne structural steel plant in Uttar Pradesh. The move is aimed at strengthening presence in the state.

"Kamdhenu Ltd ...is all set to strengthen its market share in UP. Towards this, the company recently launched a new plant of 60,000 metric tonne per annum production capacity in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh to manufacture 'Kamdhenu Structural Steel'," the company said in a statement. Kamdhenu Limited sells structural steel through its network of about 150 dealers spread across the state.

"Kamdhenu Structural Steel is witnessing strong demand in North India on the back of robust infrastructure growth, revival of housing sector coupled with customer trust in our strong product portfolio. At our Dadri plant, we are producing I-Beams, angles and channels to cater to this demand," Sunil Agarwal, Director, Kamdhenu Limited said. Structural steel is mainly used in construction projects.

Uttar Pradesh is a key growth market for the company and it is committed to meet the increasing demand for high quality building materials in the state by increasing production capacity by about 20 per cent in the coming years, Agarwal said. "We are also strengthening our foothold in the region by penetrating deeper and reaching out to the remotest markets of the state," he said.

Kamdhenu claims to have high ductile strength offering superior bend-ability, weld-ability and straightness for better fabrication. The company said its 'Kamdhenu TMT Bar' is the largest selling TMT Bar in India with brand sales turnover of Rs 12,000 crores.

