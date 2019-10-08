Canon Discovery Week launched in Nigeria to get to know users better

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com), a leader in imaging solutions, has launched the Canon Discovery Week in Lagos today.

Canon Discovery Week, dedicated to professional photographers, amateur or occasional, aims to get to know Canon users better by giving them the opportunity to interact with our team, which is more than happy to share best practices and give advice on Canon products. Customers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in various experiences that will give them the opportunity to develop their creative skills, with the support of the Canon team.

Discover the passion that drives the team

These events and interactions include a nature photo walk led by the local Nigerian Canon photographer Hakeem Salam, Canon Academy educational workshops hosted by Canon trainers and opportunities for various meetings and interactions with Canon experts.

These workshops will be an opportunity for participants to interact with professional Canon users as they learn from them. The first workshop, dedicated to fashion photography, will take place on October 11th. The second series will be a Pro-video Workshop on October 17th, and the last one will be an EOS R Workshop, which will take place on October 18th. These interactive sessions give consumers access to tips and tricks on photography & practical knowledge for getting the best out of Canon equipment. By supporting youth to follow their passion through these accessible courses, Canon is empowering the next generation of artists and photographers in Nigeria and Africa.

Discover the value of an innovative range of products

Canon's customer culture is based on a very active innovation strategy, aiming to always provide the highest image quality. This allows photographers, both amateurs and professionals, to develop their skills, all the while encouraging them to express their creativity and follow their passion. Throughout the week, various activities are offered to test Canon's latest devices in real conditions such as:

The incredible travel bundle kit – EOS2000D, includes the latest generation of EOS camera – which combines familiar touchscreen controls, unmatched image quality, and an optical viewfinder all packaged into a portable design. This perfect travel kit also comes along with two lenses to ensure more options for the best quality photo, which will help photographers tell their stories creatively and uniquely. Storage is always important; hence we have included a 16 GB SD Card for the photos to be captured on, and a Camera Bag for all the equipment in the Perfect Travel Kit. We are also launching,

EOS 90D is a fast and reliable DSLR, with a familiar, robust body perfect for sport and wildlife photographers. For everyday life,

EOS M6 Mark II is a compact, yet powerful mirrorless delivering beautifully sharp images - for photographers on the move,

PowerShot G7 X Mark III, ideal for vloggers, bloggers and anyone posting content online, the PowerShot G7 X Mark III helps you look your best with superb 4K video, a large 1.0-type sensor, and 20.1-megapixel photos – all in a super-portable design you can take anywhere. YouTube live stream - Connect to a network and stream live to your YouTube channel.

RF 15-35mm F2.8L IS USM and RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM, which are the perfect high-performance standard zoom choice for all professionals and amateurs alike. These lenses enable photographers and videographers to capture high-quality still and moving images across all genres – from landscape and architecture, to portrait and nature, or sports and media.

Canon Professional Camcorders XA55/XA50 Feature-packed 4K filming, Compact and lightweight with professional functions. The highly compact and lightweight XA55 / XA50 offers a high-quality 4K UHD image with beneficial features such as Dual Pixel CMOS AF, Canon 15x optical zoom lens and advanced Full HD image quality driven by utilizing outstanding Over Sampling HD Processing.

Canon Professional Camcorders XA40: Ultra-compact, professional palm-sized 4K XA-series camcorder with a 20x optical zoom lens Compact and efficient – XA 4K camcorder with UHD resolution and high magnification The XA40 features a 1/2.3 - type CMOS Sensor along with DIGIC DV6 image processor.

Canon Zoemini, Canon's smallest and lightest photo printer, which allows printing and sharing precious memories in an instant.

Canon's latest refillable ink tank PIXMA G Series printers: Canon PIXMA G6040 / Canon PIXMA G5040 & PIXMA GM2040. Canon's latest range of high-volume refillable ink tank printers, small businesses or home offices can enjoy cost-effective productivity and high printing yields without having to compromise on document quality.

Discover the creativity that sleeps in every photographer

Throughout the Canon Discovery Week, a mobile van will drive to a different location to allow as many people as possible to meet with Canon's experts. Locals will have the opportunity to come to the van and get free A4 portrait photography of themselves. This will be a unique chance for customers to discuss the essential techniques required to capture beautiful portraits. They can then choose how to print their portrait and leave with a copy. They will also be able to come with their own Canon devices and ask any questions they may have on the best way to use them and have their cameras checked and cleaned free of charge.

Discover the added value Canon can offer

Canon has become a trusted partner in Nigeria over the past few years and is committed to pursuing its growth and development opportunities in this country which represents a key market in West Africa. Amine Djouahra, Sales & Marketing Director - B2C, Canon Central and North Africa, concluded: "Building on the success of last year, "Our objective is plural: to meet and exchange with photographers, give them a satisfying customer experience by helping them become more familiar with our devices and allow us to better anticipate their ever-changing needs. We aim to maintain this meeting with our customers every year in order to sustain this essential link that allows us to refresh our offerings regularly and launch innovative products that meet or even anticipate our customers' needs."

