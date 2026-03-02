India's Youth Artists Shine at the First Youth Delphic Games

For the first time in history, India is sending a national delegation of youth artists to the Youth Delphic Games, organised for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member Nations. The games will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and will mark a significant milestone in representing Indian arts globally.

A total of 65 members make up the Indian contingent, which includes 41 young artists from different regions of India. These artists will demonstrate their skills in various artistic fields such as folk music, dance, singing, pop music, DJ arts, visual arts, arts and crafts, and piano.

The Youth Delphic Games, hosted by the Mayor of Bishkek with collaboration from the International Delphic Committee, Moscow, commemorate the ancient Pythian Games that celebrated artistic excellence. Bijender Goel, the founder of the Modern Pythian Games, will address a special session of the SCO Member Nations during the event.

