Reuters
Updated: 13-10-2019 13:29 IST
Saudi Arabia to launch new logistics zone in Jeddah, open to private investors - statement

Saudi Arabia plans to launch a new logistics zone open to private investors, in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, according to a transport ministry statement on Sunday.

The new zone will be located in al-Khomra, the statement said. It aims to boost the logistics sector to help diversify the kingdom's economy away from oil.

Jeddah is home to one of the kingdom's largest ports.

