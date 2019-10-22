PM Modi meets members of JP Morgan International Council

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with high profile members of JP Morgan International Council and informed them about efforts being made to make India USD 5 trillion economies by 2024-25. The members of the council included former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, former US secretaries of state Condoleezza Rice and Henry Kissinger and Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata.

"Very good interaction with the JP Morgan International Council, an illustrious gathering of top policymakers, thinkers, statesmen and stateswomen, captains of industry, innovators among others. Spoke about India's efforts in health, education and becoming a USD 5 Trillion economy," the Prime Minister said in a tweet. Modi also said he had great discussions with Kissinger, Blair, and Rice, and talked about wide-ranging global issues.

"Great discussions with former British PM Tony Blair. He has made a long-lasting contribution to his nation and has insightful views on a wide range of global issues...excellent discussions with these global thought leaders," he said.

