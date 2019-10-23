IRB Infra Q2 net up 16 pc to Rs 200 cr

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Wednesday reported a 15.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 200.18 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 172.94 crore in the year-ago period, IRB Infra said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income rose to Rs 1,801.07 crore during July-September from Rs 1,485.43 crore in the year-ago period, it said. "Our integrated business model and robust growth in EPC vertical has helped us continue our growth story, even with heavy monsoon led impact on toll collections which created operational difficulties during the quarter," IRB Infra Chairman & Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said.

"We are enthused about approx Rs 45,000 cr opportunity unfolding over the following 1-3 quarters – comprising 19 BOTs, Mumbai-Pune TOT and 2 NHAI TOTs that we are keenly evaluating with our financial partner," he said.

