Assam, B'desh vow to work in garment, health tourism,

Assam and Bangladesh on Wednesday pledged to work in sectors such as garment, health tourism, Information Technology and education for the mutual benefits of both the countries. This was announced following a meeting between Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on the sidelines of the India Bangladesh Stakeholders' Meet here.

Munshi said the positive environment generated in trade and connectivity between Assam and Bangladesh was now the best in the last 30 years and the two entities should work on to strengthen the economic ties. Both Assam and Bangladesh had age-old communication ties and now trade links through the various routes should be restored, Sonowal said.

Ports in Bangladesh need to be linked to Assam through Brahmaputra-Barak-Padma-Meghna riverine waterways to facilitate economic growth of the region, Sonowal said and stressed on restoring rail connectivity between the North Eastern region and Bangladesh.

Sonowal said unless there is seamless connectivity between Assam and Bangladesh, any joint venture on sectors like garment industry, education, medical and Information Technology would not succeed. The chief minister later met a 14-member delegation of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and discussed measures to increase demand for robust business between Assam and Bangladesh..

