International Development News
Development News Edition

HP govt approves establishing RERA for realty sector

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 21:18 IST
HP govt approves establishing RERA for realty sector

Shimla, Oct 25 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday cleared a proposal to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) for regulating and promoting the real estate sector in the state, an official spokesperson said. The state Cabinet in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also gave its consent to create 46 posts of different categories, including Chairman and Members to manage the Authority, he added.

The Cabinet approved revised guidelines for the tourism department for issuance of Essentiality Certificates under the provisions of the Rule 38 (a)(3) (f) of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Rules in cases where a non-agriculturists wishes to purchase land in the state for setting up of tourism units, he added. The promoter will have to submit to tourism director the Preliminary Project Report (PPR) of the project for which the Essentiality Certificate is required. The director will assess the land required for the tourism project, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Cycling-Cavendish joins Bahrain Merida team for 2020 season

British sprint specialist Mark Cavendish is joining Bahrain Merida for the 2020 season, the professional cycling team said on Friday. The Manx Missile, who has won 30 stages on the Tour de France, completes a rider roster that includes Span...

Teen climate activist Thunberg leads climate rally in Vancouver

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg will address a rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday in the latest leg of her global campaign to spark action to tackle rising carbon emissions.The 16-year-old Swede has been touring North Amer...

Trump says China wants to make a trade deal 'very badly'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said the U.S. was doing very well in its trade negotiations with China and that China wants to make a deal very badly....

Chandrababu Naidu 'shamelessly' spent public money while staging protest in Delhi: Andhra Minister

State Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Friday made a scathing attack on TDP President Chandrababu Naidu for shamelessly spending public money for his political benefits during a day-long protest held in Delhi for demanding a speci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019