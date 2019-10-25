HP govt approves establishing RERA for realty sector

Shimla, Oct 25 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday cleared a proposal to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) for regulating and promoting the real estate sector in the state, an official spokesperson said. The state Cabinet in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also gave its consent to create 46 posts of different categories, including Chairman and Members to manage the Authority, he added.

The Cabinet approved revised guidelines for the tourism department for issuance of Essentiality Certificates under the provisions of the Rule 38 (a)(3) (f) of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Rules in cases where a non-agriculturists wishes to purchase land in the state for setting up of tourism units, he added. The promoter will have to submit to tourism director the Preliminary Project Report (PPR) of the project for which the Essentiality Certificate is required. The director will assess the land required for the tourism project, he added.

