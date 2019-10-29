International Development News
Development News Edition

SC order-hit telcos seek interest, penalty waiver, 10-year time to pay principal dues

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:50 IST
SC order-hit telcos seek interest, penalty waiver, 10-year time to pay principal dues

Jolted by the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues calculation, telecom companies have sent an SOS to the government seeking a waiver of interest and penalties on the unpaid amount, as well as staggering payment of principal licence fee over 10 years, sources said. Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal and his brother Rajan Mittal had on Monday met Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash in the aftermath of the October 24 Supreme Court order that accepted government's way of calculating revenues of the companies, based on which statutory dues to exchequer are calculated.

While an Airtel spokesperson stated that the company has "not submitted any request (in the aftermath of the court ruling) to the DoT. We shall be making a formal representation soon through the COAI," sources said an unsigned representation by one of the telcos has sought an array of reliefs including lowering of licence fee and spectrum usage charges. Bharti Airtel early on Tuesday said its second-quarter earnings report has been deferred till November 14 as it sought clarity and "support" from the government on Rs 42,000-crore statutory dues it owes to the exchequer following the Supreme Court judgment.

Sources said the unsigned note seeks urgent relief measures from the government saying auditors will qualify accounts in the next 1-2 weeks in absence of relief. With the telecom sector staring at a massive Rs 1.4 lakh crore payout following a Supreme Court order, it asked the government not to press for adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dispute payment in its entirety, sources said adding the note argues that it could not be the intent of the government to enrich itself by charging licence fee and SUC on non-licensed revenue or income.

In the worst-case scenario, it has requested the government to levy only the principal amount (without any interest or penalty) pertaining to only license fee (not spectrum usage charges) that should be allowed to be paid over period of 10 years without interest. It also said that AGR for other telecom services that are fixed-line, national and international long distance attracts no SUC as AGR, since "no spectrum is used".

It questioned how SUC as AGR can, therefore, be charged for service which is not even telecom, and just where is the use of spectrum in the sale of an asset or receipt of interest or dividend. Citing the recent SC ruling that had upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses in calculating the annual AGR of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fee to the exchequer, the note said it fails logic on how an operator can be charged for a revenue that it has not earned. It has also questioned just how the sale of a building, used car be subject to spectrum charges required to run telecom services.

It has also sought 2 years moratorium on spectrum payments beyond April 2020 till March 2022, to ease the cash flow pressures on the industry without compromising the net present value of spectrum dues to the Government. This will allow continuity of business investment in critical network deployment and purchase of additional spectrum, it has said. Citing past position of the telecom regulator and tribunal on the AGR dispute, it said that the fact that state-owned telecom companies too were following the same principle as private telcos goes to show that there was no intent to deny the government of its dues or levies.

It has sought a reduction in license fee from 8 per cent to 3 per cent, and said that the balance 5 per cent representing USO contribution be waived off or suspended till the current unutilized fund of Rs 50,000 crore is used up. SUC should also be reduced to one per cent on line with Trai recommendations. Given that the spectrum is now auctioned it has said there is no logic in charging SUC which was the case when it was administratively allocated.

GST credit should also be refunded or adjusted against government dues, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

5 policemen suspended as family alleges man died in custody in Mumbai

Five police personnel of the Wadala Truck Terminus Police Station here were suspended on Tuesday, after protests by a family who alleged that their 26-year-old son had died in custody due to police negligence. The deceased, Vijay Singh, a m...

CBI takes over probe in 5 cases against Chhota Rajan; his mentor figures as accused

The CBI has taken up five new cases against gangster Chhota Rajan, with two of them pertaining to his initial days as alleged small-time bootlegger working for his mentor Rajan Nair over 36 years ago, officials said on Tuesday. In one of th...

Lebanese PM Hariri says to submit government's resignation

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday he would submit his governments resignation to President Michel Aoun in response to the protests, saying he had reached a dead end.Lebanon has been gripped by unprecedented nationwide a...

Tata Metaliks profit dips 51% to Rs 23 cr in July-Sep quarter

Tata Metaliks Ltd, a pig iron manufacturer and supplier, on Tuesday reported a 50.78 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 23.39 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 47.53 crore in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019