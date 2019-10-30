International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China to ease foreign investments curbs, won't force tech transfers -vice minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 03:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 03:09 IST
UPDATE 1-China to ease foreign investments curbs, won't force tech transfers -vice minister
Image Credit: Flickr

China will eliminate all restrictions on foreign investments not included in its self-styled "negative lists," a vice commerce minister said on Tuesday, and also will "neither explicitly nor implicitly" force foreign investors and companies to transfer technologies.

The statement to a news conference in Beijing by Wang Shouwen signalled possible upcoming directives. Technology transfers have been a major source of tension between China and the United States, which have been embroiled in a trade war for over a year.

The 'negative lists' specify industries in which investors, foreign or domestic, are restricted or prohibited. "We will move faster to open up the financial industry," said Wang, eliminating all restrictions on the scope of business for foreign banks, securities companies and fund managers.

Policies will also be fine-tuned to ensure foreign and domestic players have equal market access to manufacturing new-energy vehicles, he said. The new measures are intended to ensure stable foreign investment and create a transparent, predictable investment environment, Wang said.

The U.S.-China Business Council said forced technology transfer requirements and investment restrictions that required joint ventures were a concern for many of its more than 200 member companies. "We are encouraged by the vice minister's statement on eliminating forced technology transfer requirements in the China market," said Jake Parker, the group's senior vice president. "We look forward to these new liberalizations quickly resulting in transparent regulatory reviews that lead to licenses granted after narrowly defined review timelines."

Chief U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators talked on the phone recently and will speak again soon, Geng Shuang, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman, told a separate news conference. He did not give a timeframe. U.S. President Donald Trump agreed this month to cancel an Oct. 15 hike in tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods as part of a tentative agreement on agricultural purchases, increased access to China's financial services markets, better protections for intellectual property rights and a currency pact.

Leaders of the world's two biggest economies are working to agree on the text for a "Phase one" trade agreement announced by Trump on Oct. 11. Trump has said he hopes to sign the deal with China's President Xi Jinping next month at a summit in Chile, but a U.S. administration official said on Tuesday the text of the deal might not be completed in time.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said both sides were still working to complete work on the interim deal.

Also Read: China urges Turkey to halt military action in Syria-foreign ministry

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner PSA in talks to combine -source

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA are in talks to combine in a deal that could create a 50 billion automaker, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.Fiat Chrysler shares rose sharply after news of the talks and ended up more th...

Andhra CM meets expert committee for reformation in education system

The expert committee for reformation in the education system on Tuesday explained its recommendations to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat in Amaravati. Professor N. Balakrishnan, Chairman of the Committe...

Tennis-Medvedev's winning run ends in defeat by Chardy

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock defeat by home favourite Jeremy Chardy on a bad day for Russians at the Paris Masters on Tuesday. Medvedev, who will make his debut at the ATP Finals next month after a barnstorming season, lost ...

UPDATE 3-WhatsApp sues Israel's NSO for allegedly helping spies hack phones around the world

WhatsApp sued Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group on Tuesday, accusing it of helping government spies break into the phones of roughly 1,400 users across four continents in a hacking spree whose targets included diplomats, political disside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019