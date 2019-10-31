International Development News
Development News Edition

The Federal Reserve is waiting for a U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal too

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 04:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 04:55 IST
The Federal Reserve is waiting for a U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal too
Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. trade policy and its impact on business investment, manufacturing and exports were a key factor in the Federal Reserve's decision to cut rates, chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

But the Fed also signaled in its statement that it does not plan to make any more rate cuts in the near future. Trade is playing an important part in that decision, too, Powell explained in a press conference after the rate cut. "Weakness in global growth and trade developments have weighed on the economy," Powell said, explaining why he would cut rates. But, he added, "We also see the risks to the outlook perhaps having moved in a positive direction, although that remains to be seen."

The "principal risks" the Fed has been monitoring are slowing global growth and trade policy developments, he elaborated in response to a reporter's question, adding he was mostly referring to trade developments. Powell and other Fed bankers are optimistic that the United States and China will sign a preliminary agreement, calling a truce to their 16-month trade war, he said.

"We have that Phase One potential agreement with China which, if signed and put into effect, could have the effect of reducing trade tensions and reducing uncertainty," Powell said. "That would bode well for business confidence and perhaps activity over time." If the economy was to experience "a sustained reduction in trade tensions, a broad reduction in trade tensions, and a resolution of these uncertainties, that would bode well for business sentiment," Powell said, which could ultimately affect economic activity.

Investors are also optimistic about a "Phase One" deal, and drove the S&P 500 to a historic intraday high this week on expectations it could be imminent. United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could sign a deal on the sidelines of the meeting Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in mid-November, U.S. officials promised after trade talks ended earlier this month.

When such a deal might be signed is now unclear, though, after the Chilean government called off the meeting in Santiago on Wednesday, citing security concerns. Negative impacts from the Trump administration's trade policies, and particularly the way the tariff war with China has slowed economies around the world, were the main topic of a meeting of central bankers at the International Monetary Fund earlier this month.

Global GDP in 2019 is expected to slow to 3%, the slowest growth in a decade, the IMF said, because of the trade wars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Raiders' Incognito might fill in at center

Veteran guard Richie Incognito might be Oaklands starting center against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday. Injuries to the Raiders offensive line have resulted in a need at center. Starter Rodney Hudson e...

UK's Conservatives hold 8-point lead over Labour in Daily Mail poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party holds around an 8-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a Survation poll conducted by Daily Mail.According to the poll, support for the Conservative Party stands a...

Quebec introduces 'values test' for immigrants

Economic migrants seeking to settle in Canadas mostly French-speaking Quebec will have to pass a controversial values test, the provincial government announced Wednesday. I think its important that we understand the values and the society w...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Rashford stunner stops Chelsea in their tracks

Marcus Rashfords bolt from the blue stopped resurgent Chelsea in their tracks as his sensational free kick fired Manchester United into the League Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. With 73 minutes on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019