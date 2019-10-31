International Development News
Development News Edition

Sanofi inks pact with Unitaid; To reduce TB drug Rifapentine

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 15:16 IST
Sanofi inks pact with Unitaid; To reduce TB drug Rifapentine
Image Credit: Wikimedia

In a landmark development, global biopharmaceutical company Sanofi will lower the price of Rifapentine, a critically important drug used to prevent tuberculosis (TB), as part of the agreement with Unitaid, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, an official release said on Thursday. The announcement came at the 50th Union World Conference on Lung Health 2019 being held here.

Scale-up of affordable Rifapentine stands to benefit over a million people in India alone, where more people suffer from TB than anywhere else in the world. The Indian government has set ambitious targets to eliminate TB by 2025.

Sanofi's rifapentine medicine, Priftin, is already on the list of WHO prequalified products, registered in 11 countries and is in the process of being registered in many other countries. "Sanofi is very pleased to have concluded this innovative agreement. We believe that this sustainable commercial approach will widen access to the new standard of care for latent tuberculosis infection. Through this Global Health initiative, Sanofi remains at the forefront of the fight against Tuberculosis," Jon Fairest, Vice President, External Affairs-Africa and Eurasia Middle East, Sanofi, said.

The volume-based agreement will discount the price of a three-month treatment course of Rifapentine by nearly 70 percent, from approximately USD45 to USD15 (ex-works) in the public sectors of 100 low and middle-income countries burdened by TB and TB/HIV coinfection, the release said. "Effective TB prevention will be a game-changer in the global fight to eliminate one of the major killer diseases.

This lifesaving drug has, until now, been completely unaffordable in developing countries. This agreement will help transform a political commitment to tangible action," Unitaid's Executive Director Lelio Marmora said. The deal will bolster efforts to treat latent TB infection - currently estimated to affect 1.7 billion people worldwide - by broadening access to better preventive therapy, the release said.

A quarter of the world's population is infected with latent TB they have no symptoms, are not contagious and most do not know they are infected. Without treatment, 5 to 10 percent of these people 85 million to 170 million people globally will develop active TB, the form which makes people sick and can be transmitted from person to person.

HIV infection makes people up to 37 times more likely to fall ill with the active disease. Close to 1.5 million people die of TB every year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Investors fear looming safety risks of mining waste dams

A global inquiry into how mining companies store billions of tonnes of waste in huge dams, launched after a collapse in Brazil killed hundreds, shows about a tenth of the structures have had stability issues, investors said on Thursday.The ...

Malaysia is no currency manipulator, finance minister says

Malaysias finance minister said on Thursday the country would not be labelled a currency manipulator when the U.S. Treasury Department releases the second of its bi-annual report on foreign exchange policies of U.S. trading partners. Southe...

FACTBOX-Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot tie-up: how does it work?

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA have agreed to join forces to create the worlds fourth-largest automaker. The following are some of the key elements of the deal Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA and PSA aim to reach a binding agreement to c...

UPDATE 1-Shops shuttered, streets deserted as Kashmir loses special status and is divided

Shops and offices were shut in Indian Kashmir on Thursday and the streets largely deserted as federal authorities formally revoked the restive states constitutional autonomy and split it into two federal territories. Prime Minister Narendra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019