U.S. monitoring reports of North Korean missile launch - State Dept.

The U.S. State Department is monitoring reports of a North Korean missile launch after Japan and South Korea said the reclusive country had fired two projectiles on Thursday.

"We are aware of reports of a North Korean missile launch," a State Department spokesman said on Thursday. "We are continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with our allies in Japan and South Korea."

