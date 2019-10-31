U.S. monitoring reports of North Korean missile launch - State Dept.
The U.S. State Department is monitoring reports of a North Korean missile launch after Japan and South Korea said the reclusive country had fired two projectiles on Thursday.
"We are aware of reports of a North Korean missile launch," a State Department spokesman said on Thursday. "We are continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with our allies in Japan and South Korea."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
