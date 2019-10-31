Saudi Alakaria signs $5 bln agreement with Triple 5 to develop tourist destination - SAGIA

Saudi Arabia's Alakaria has signed an investment agreement with Triple Five worth $5 billion to develop American Dream, "an international tourist destination" the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) said on Thursday.

This brings the value of deals announced by SAGIA at the Future Investment Initiative conference to $20 billion, it said in a statement.

