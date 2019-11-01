International Development News
Development News Edition

Agree with Indian govt on need to safeguard citizens' privacy, taken strong action: WhatsApp

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 16:27 IST
Agree with Indian govt on need to safeguard citizens' privacy, taken strong action: WhatsApp
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid an uproar over allegations of an Israeli software being used to spy over activists and journalists, WhatsApp on Friday said it has taken a "strong action" in the incident and supports the Indian government's stand on the need to safeguard the privacy of all citizens. On Thursday, the Facebook-owned company had said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli spyware Pegasus, leading to a furore over breach of citizens' privacy.

Following the disclosure by WhatsApp, the Indian government has asked the messaging platform to explain the matter and list out the measures that have been taken by it to safeguard the privacy of millions of Indians. According to sources, the company has been asked to submit its response by November 4.

The company has received the correspondence and will reply, one of the persons said. "We agree with the government of India's strong statement about the need to safeguard the privacy of all Indian citizens. That is why we've taken this strong action to hold cyber attackers accountable and why WhatsApp is so committed to the protection of all user messages through the product we provide," a WhatsApp spokesperson told PTI.

The spokesperson, however, did not comment on whether WhatsApp has submitted its response to the government's query. WhatsApp had said it was suing NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance firm that is reportedly behind the technology that helped unnamed entities' spies hack into phones of roughly 1,400 users spanning across four continents, including diplomats, political dissidents, journalists, and senior government officials.

However, it did not say on whose behest the phones of journalists and activists across the world were targeted. Refusing to divulge identities or the exact number of those targeted in India, WhatsApp had said in May, it had stopped a highly sophisticated cyberattack that exploited its video calling system to send malware to its users.

The mobile messaging giant said it had sent a special WhatsApp message to about 1,400 users that it has "reason to believe were impacted by this attack to directly inform them about what happened". While the messaging giant did not disclose the details or the number of people affected in India, the company confirmed that Indian users were among those contacted by the company.

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. In the past too, WhatsApp has drawn flak from the Indian government on the platform being misused for spreading misinformation that led to incidents of mob lynching.

The government has categorically told WhatsApp that it wants the platform to bring in a mechanism to enable tracing of the originator of messages, a demand that WhatsApp has resisted citing privacy issues. The government is also working on tightening rules of social media companies in India that will increase the accountability of such platforms. WhatsApp on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in a California federal court against NSO Group, which allegedly developed the spyware, saying an attempt was made to infect approximately 1,400 "target devices" globally with malicious software to steal valuable information from those using the messaging app.

WhatsApp had said it "believes the attack targeted at least 100 members of civil society... this number may grow higher as more victims come forward". NSO had denied the allegations and said it provides "technology to licensed government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to help them fight terrorism and serious crime" and is not "designed or licensed for use against human rights activists and journalists."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Peel Ports sees Brexit boost as shippers divert cargo

Cargo shippers are diverting goods to more ports across Britain to ensure stable supply lines due to uncertainty over whether the UK will leave the European Union without an agreement, a top port executive said.Brexit has been delayed for a...

UPDATE 4-Lebanese banks re-open, customers encounter curbs on some transfers

Lebanese banks opened on Friday for the first time in two weeks after protests that prompted the prime ministers resignation, with queues building and customers encountering new curbs on transfers abroad and withdrawals from U.S. dollar acc...

Cricket-Warner steers Australia to series sweep of Sri Lanka

David Warner capped a brilliant return to form on home soil with a third successive half-century to fire Australia to a seven-wicket victory and a 3-0 series sweep of Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Friday.Having had a miserable Ashes in England,...

UPDATE 2-Sterling holds below $1.30, little changed by Brexit Party threat

Sterling held below 1.30 on Friday, little changed by Nigel Farages announcement his Brexit Party would fight the ruling Conservatives for every seat if Britains prime minister does not abandon his Brexit deal.Farage said Boris Johnson had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019