American Airlines transforms global cargo operations with IBS

  • PTI
  • New York
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 12:40 IST
  • Created: 03-11-2019 12:38 IST
American Airlines Cargo has taken a giant leap forward in the modernization of its cargo operations by deploying IBS Software's iCargo air cargo management platform across its entire global network. In doing so, the airline's cargo has consolidated a complex IT back-end comprising 90+ legacy systems, built incrementally over the past 40 years, into a lean, next-generation cargo management environment with just ten core business applications, according to an IBS press release here.

The iCargo platform has equipped the airlines with the power to deliver and upgrade customer experience, providing a more effective set of business tools to deliver greater value to its customers. American Airlines is the world's largest airline offering customers 6,800 flights every day to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries.

The Airlines' Cargo division has migrated all its core business functions into the fully integrated iCargo solution, including cargo sales, cargo terminal operations, warehouse management, ULD management and cargo revenue accounting at all American stations simultaneously on October 1 this year. "Our partnership with the incredible team at IBS has been key to our success," said American Airlines Cargo President Rick Elieson.

"Our investment in the iCargo platform allows us to better take care of our team members and better serve our customers. It also positions us to adapt to industry challenges or hanging customer needs as we continue on our modernization journey," he added. "IBS Software is privileged to be associated with such an iconic name in the airline industry and is proud to be the core technology partner in American Airlines Cargo's modernization project that seeks to transform its business and operations through the latest digital technology solutions," said Ashok Rajan, Head of Cargo & Logistics Solutions, IBS Software.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

