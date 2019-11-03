International Development News
Development News Edition

First container cargo to Assam via Indo-Bangla water route

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 18:17 IST
First container cargo to Assam via Indo-Bangla water route
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter(@MPI_NZ)

The first-ever containerized cargo movement via Indo-Bangladesh protocol route and Brahmaputra river will start from West Bengal's Haldia on Monday, an official said. The vessel MV Maheshwari, carrying 53 containers of petrochemicals, edible oil and beverage will take 12-15 days to reach the IWAI terminal at Pandu in Assam's Guwahati, the official said.

The vessel will sail through national waterway-1 (river Ganga), NW-97 (Sunderbans), Indo-Bangladesh protocol route and NW-2 (river Brahmaputra). The ship will carry 21 containers of petrochemicals, 20 of edible oil and others of beverage and mineral water, the official said, adding that this is the first-ever containerized cargo movement on this Inland water transport (IWT) route.

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) had already started "bulk cargo" to Assam through Indo-Bangladesh protocol route but the response has "not been satisfactory" and only few movements had taken place owing to draft issue, industry sources told PTI. "Due to the draft issue, mostly in the Bangladesh part of the protocol route, all the vessels are carrying almost half of their capacity. Each barge has a capacity of 2,300 tonne but carries only 1100-1200 tonne," sources said.

Two more vessels with 1200 tonne of coal will also sail to Assam. The Centre will finance 80 percent of the estimated cost of 305.84 crore for dredging in two stretches of Bangladesh inland waterways, Sirajganj-Daikhawa and Ashuganj- Zakiganj on the IBP route.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Tamils to back Premadasa in Lanka prez polls

Sri Lankas Tamil National Alliance TNA on Sunday said they will support the countrys ruling party candidate, Sajith Premadasa, in the November 16 presidential election. After our central committee meeting held in Vavuniya today, we have dec...

Please Lord Indra to induce rains, stop blaming stubble burning: BJP leader on rising pollution

A BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday advised the government to perform yajnas to please rain god Lord Indra as many parts of northern India have been battling high pollution levels due to stubble burning and bursting of crackers on Diwal...

Nadal's late-season injury jinx strikes again

Paris, Nov 3 AFP Rafael Nadals vulnerability to late-season injuries resurfaced this weekend as the 19-time Grand Slam champion was forced out of the Paris Masters with an abdominal muscle strain. The 33-year-old has carved out one of the s...

Two parliamentary panels to take up WhatsApp snooping case

Two parliamentary panels headed by Congress leaders have decided to examine the WhatsApp snooping case and will seek details from top government officials including the Home Secretary. Describing the entire WhatsApp hacking episode as worri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019