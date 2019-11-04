International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields edge up on trade war optimism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 21:59 IST
UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields edge up on trade war optimism
Image Credit: Pixabay

Eurozone bond yields rose on Monday following upbeat noises from U.S.-China trade talks and a slightly stronger tone to U.S. economic data.

World stock markets rallied, denting demand for safe-haven bonds after the United States and China both said on Friday they had made progress in talks aimed at defusing a protracted trade war. U.S. officials said a deal could be signed this month. A bitter trade war and Brexit uncertainty have hurt the global economy this year, prompting rate cuts from major central banks and driving borrowing costs down.

Growing confidence that Britain will avoid a no-deal Brexit pushed up bond yields in October. Data on Friday meanwhile showing U.S. jobs growth slowed less than expected in October, has lifted expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not be in a hurry to lower interest rates again. In Europe, data on Monday showed morale among investors in the eurozone jumped in November to its highest level since June.

"We've seen a minor bear market in fixed income in recent weeks," said DZ Bank rates strategist Christian Lenk. "I think we've moved a little bit too much into the optimistic territory but that now depends on outcomes," he added, referring to data and the trade talks. IHS Markit's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 45.9 in October, barely above September's seven-year low reading of 45.7 and its ninth month below the 50 marks separating growth from contraction.

Most 10-year bond yields were around 3 basis points higher in late trade as a selloff in bond markets gathered pace as the U.S. trading session got underway. Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was at -0.35 %, above two-week lows hit last week at around -0.42%.

Italy's 10-year bond yield briefly touched 1.13 %, its highest level since late August. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were almost 6 bps higher on the day at 1.78% as investors braced for new supply this week.

Christine Lagarde's first speech as European Central Bank President later on Monday was also in focus. Lagarde, who took office on Friday, must address a deep rift between representatives of cash-rich countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, and France, who opposed the decision to resume bond purchases, and the euro zone's struggling periphery.

She has struck a balanced tone, saying an accommodative monetary policy was needed but also had side effects that needed monitoring. "Lagarde is likely to use the opportunity to give her views on the future of the eurozone, including the need for fiscal easing in the countries with room to do so," said Peter Chatwell, head of rates strategy at Mizuho.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. sanctions nine people, one entity tied to Iran's top leader

The United States imposed sanctions on nine people with ties to Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, including his chief of staff, one of his sons and the head of Irans judiciary, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday.The Unit...

Odisha: Body of HIV positive patient remains abandoned for over 12 hours at hospital

The body of an HIV positive patient was left abandoned for over 12 hours at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research VIMSAR in Burla. The hospital staff was reportedly fearing infection from touching the body.After t...

Schiff expects White House officials subpoenaed to testify Monday to defy summons

U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Monday he fully expected four White House officials scheduled for depositions with investigators in the Houses impeachment inquiry to defy congressional subpoenas.We expect the ...

Spanish king greeted with protests in Catalonia

Several thousand demonstrators banged on kitchen pots and chanted Catalonia has no king on Monday in protest against a visit by the Spanish royal family to the capital of the region that has been hit by weeks of separatist protests.Attended...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019