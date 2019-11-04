International Development News
UP CM inaugurates expansion project of Ramala mill

With the expansion of Ramala sugar mill, farmers in the region will not have to worry about selling their farm produce for next 30 years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday. Around 27 MW electricity will be generated through this sugar mill and farmers will get time-bound payment, the chief minister said while inaugurating the expansion project of Ramala sugar mill here.

"Now, the entire cane produce of the farmers will be taken, even if we have to produce ethanol and sell it,” he said. The chief minister noted that this year three sugar mills will be restarted. Last year, 119 sugar mills were made operational.

One mill will crush 50 quintals of sugarcane in one day. The government is committed towards ensuring that farmers get a fair price for their produce, he said. The state government is working towards carrying forward the campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doubling the income of farmers, the chief minister said.

Stressing that earlier farmers were exploited, he said now no riots take place in western Uttar Pradesh and youth here are happy and have been recruited in the police department. Recalling the services of late prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh terming him as messiah of farmers, he said farmers had been demanding the expansion of Ramala Sugar Mill for the last 30 years. But the previous governments had turned a deaf ear to their pleas.

The chief minister said that both the lanes of Ganga Canal will be improved before the Kumbh 2021 in Haridwar. "A university is going to be built in Saharanpur in West UP. On the lines of Haridwar, the state government will develop Garhmukteshwar as a new pilgrimage place,” he said.

The chief minister said that the wishes of Sardar Patel and Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar had not been fulfilled even after 70 years and by abrogating Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put an end to terrorism. There is no place for terrorism and corruption in India. The Constitution has been implemented in Jammu and Ladakh and it has also been made evident to Pakistan that they would be given a befitting reply, and the army in Kashmir is doing the same thing, he added.

