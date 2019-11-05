International Development News
Rhenus Logistics develops special in-house solutions in Asia-Pacific

The warehouses are designed for multiple and single users and form a comprehensive network in Europe, Asia-Pacific, South Africa, and the Americas.

Its proprietary Rhenus Warehousing System, customized for the Asia Pacific region, will enhance cross-border security with centralized monitoring and control of the processes Image Credit: Flickr

Rhenus Logistics' Warehousing Solutions are a central element of its integrated supply chain solutions for the procurement and distribution of goods. The warehouses are designed for multiple and single users and form a comprehensive network in Europe, Asia-Pacific, South Africa, and the Americas.

In addition to technology-driven innovations implemented in Europe, Rhenus Logistics has developed special in-house solutions to support and optimize existing customers' warehouse and production processes. Its proprietary Rhenus Warehousing System, customized for the Asia Pacific region, will enhance cross-border security with centralized monitoring and control of the processes.

Latest Development of Rhenus APAC Warehousing

Following the recent acquisition of a logistics company in Singapore and the addition of its largest warehouse in Thailand, Rhenus Logistics now offers end-to-end logistics solutions in Asia-Pacific for Greater China, Hong Kong, India, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company plans to expand steadily with an average of a new warehouse added every 3 months, extending its global experience to the region with a comprehensive portfolio of storage types.

Rhenus Thailand opened the Bangna-Trad KM.19 warehouse - a 10,000 square-meter multi-user facility that covers 11,000 pallet locations, in June 2019 in Thailand, expanding its food cold storage facilities to include alcohol and Halal Food Grade products. In Singapore, the acquisition of Triways Logistics, a local player in the warehousing and supply chain industry, in May 2019 adds a 10,000 square-meter warehouse, expanding its service portfolio in warehousing service and distribution solutions. Rhenus Philippines similarly added four new warehouses this year, and currently has 13 warehouses strategically located islandwide. Rhenus Indonesia is currently finalizing plans to start offering warehousing services, and more details will be provided closer to date.

The warehousing solutions will integrate seamlessly with Rhenus' domestic distribution services, which includes domestic transport and road freight, and reduces potential security risk and damage for cross-border deliveries. Please refer to the Annex for a summary of Rhenus' warehouses in the Asia Pacific.

"The strategic move to build stronger supply chain capabilities paves the way for Rhenus Logistics as a complete solution provider in Asia, encompassing freight and warehousing services, as well as distribution services. Our warehouses are located in close proximity to connecting airports and ports and supported by our global structure and networks. Our comprehensive road networks in markets such as Greater China, offer added value to customers by offering cost-efficient and reliable transport operations to and from the warehouses -- between towns, cities, and countries" said Karl-Heinz Krupp, General Manager of Warehousing Solutions & Domestic Distribution, Rhenus Logistics Greater China.

Specific tools to support further optimization of operations will be used to ensure complete quality, performance and cost control, though automation, comprehensive analytics and the efficient use of big data. Driven by innovation, Rhenus' proprietary Warehouse Management System will be available across all warehouses. It offers 24/7 real-time stock visibility, supports labor, distributed order and inventory management, optimizes operations, and can be configured to suit different customers' scope and requirements.

"Our Smart Logistics solutions, conceptualized by a dedicated team, have seen good results, such as the self-programmed collaborative robot cell in Germany. As our footprint in Asia-Pacific grows, we will work closely with customers to develop customized logistics solutions, powered by technology and our industry expertise," added Thomas Halliday, APAC Warehousing Director - IT.

