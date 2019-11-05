International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Hugo Boss sees recovery elsewhere after Hong Kong hit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 15:10 IST
UPDATE 2-Hugo Boss sees recovery elsewhere after Hong Kong hit
Image Credit: Flickr

Hugo Boss expects sales and operating profit to recover in the fourth quarter, helped by more modern stores and growth in mainland China and e-commerce after the German fashion house reported falling sales in the United States and Hong Kong.

Last month, Hugo Boss cut its 2019 earnings forecast and reported preliminary third-quarter results that were below its expectations. It confirmed them on Tuesday. Chief Executive Mark Langer said he expected a "significant" increase in operating profit in the fourth quarter, citing expansion in mainland China and the booming online business, which grew by 36% in the third quarter.

Ecommerce was powered by improvements to the Hugo Boss website and expansion into Scandinavia and Ireland, and Langer said he expected the strong online momentum to continue into the fourth quarter. Shares in Hugo Boss, which are down almost 40% in the last year, were flat at 0913 GMT.

Hugo Boss also expects to reap the fruits from investment in sprucing up its stores, like its flagship on the Champs Elysees in Paris, where Langer said sales had been very strong in October, as well as recent fashion shows in Milan and Shanghai. Known for its smart suits, the company's strategy of introducing more casual and sportswear styles to appeal to a younger audience has been paying off, with third-quarter sales of its trendier Hugo label rising a currency-adjusted 6%.

However, sales fell 8% in the Americas, which Hugo Boss blamed on a fall in demand in the United States from locals and tourists, as well as a decline in the wholesale channel as it sells more garments online. Overall, the group's own retail business, which includes eCommerce, saw currency-adjusted sales rise 3% in the third quarter, while the wholesale business fell 5%.

Sales growth slowed to 2% in Asia due to a "significant double-digit" sales decline in Hong Kong, which usually accounts for a quarter of its greater China sales, partially offset by continued strong momentum on the mainland. Thriving demand in mainland China also helped luxury handbag maker Hermes offset a sales growth slowdown in Hong Kong in the third quarter, and the company said that the momentum had carried into October. As unrest escalates in Hong Kong, Langer said he did not expect any recovery soon, noting stores had been forced to close on important weekend shopping days, prompting Hugo Boss to shift stock from Hong Kong to other Asian markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Unclear when Putin and Trump can meet after Chile cancelled APEC summit-Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday it was unclear when Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could possibly hold their next meeting after an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile was cance...

Qatar central bank sells 600 million riyals of T-bills

Qatars central bank sold 600 million riyals 164.84 million of Treasury bills in an auction, it said in a statement on Tuesday.A total of 300 million riyals worth of three-month T-bills were sold at 1.73, 200 million riyals worth of six-mont...

Ahmedabad: Dalit man assaulted following altercation, three held

Three persons, including a minor were held by the Gujarat police in connection with alleged stripping and beating up of a Dalit man after an argument over the spilled food. Talking to ANI, Dharmendra Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, A...

Experian invests in Vserv to enable friction-free digital experience of BFSI sector

Experian, one of Indias leading data, analytics and decisioning companies on Tuesday announced a strategic investment stake in Vserv, a pioneer in smart data platform for mobile marketing. According to the company, the investment is in line...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019