InterGlobe Aviation shares up 2 pc ahead of strategic business announcement with Qatar Airways

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation on Tuesday rose 2 percent ahead of a strategic business announcement by the company along with Qatar Airways. The scrip gained 1.77 percent to close at Rs 1,461.45 on the BSE. During the day, it rose to 4.64 percent to Rs 1,502.70.

On the National Stock Exchange, it jumped 1.99 percent to close at Rs 1,465. On Tuesday, both Indigo and Qatar Airways said they will make a strategic business announcement on Thursday.

InterGlobe Aviation owns and manages IndiGo airlines. Its last month reported widening of its net loss to Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter.

