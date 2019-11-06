International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 retreats slightly after recent record

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 02:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 02:51 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 retreats slightly after recent record
Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

The benchmark S&P 500 edged lower on Tuesday, as investors paused in the wake of a rally buoyed by hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China that sent the three main U.S. stock indexes to record highs in the previous session.

While there was growing optimism over a deal, investors have also shown caution, pushing up value stocks over growth names over the past few sessions. The Russell 1000 value index has climbed nearly 2% over the past three sessions compared to a gain of 0.8% for the Russell 1000 growth index. Keeping some tentativeness intact, China is pushing President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs as part of the "phase one" deal, which may be signed this month, according to latest reports.

"The market is at an all time high, people are getting a little skittish about the deal," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. "Definitely a move to value, but it is more of a move to financials because rates are moving higher and a move to energy because the commodity is moving higher and those are two sectors that have gotten absolutely mauled by the market, the valuations are cheap there."

Financials, a big weight for value stocks, rose 0.42% as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit a six-week high and energy, gained 0.45% as oil climbed more than 1% as the best performing S&P sectors. The rate-sensitive real estate sector dropped 1.76%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.52 points, or 0.11%, to 27,492.63, the S&P 500 lost 3.65 points, or 0.12%, to 3,074.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.48 points, or 0.02%, to 8,434.68.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record highs for a second session on Monday, while the Dow hit a record high for the first time since July. Apart from hopes of a resolution to the trade war, stocks have received a boost from a largely better-than-expected third-quarter earnings season, the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut and upbeat economic data.

Data on Tuesday showed the reading on the ISM services index improved to 54.7 in October from 52.6 in September, above expectations of 53.4, according to economists polled by Reuters, easing concerns that a slowdown in the manufacturing sector was spreading to other parts of the economy. Over three quarters of S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far have beaten profit expectations, Refinitiv data showed. Earnings for the quarter are now expected to dip 0.8%, an improvement from the 2.2% decline expected on Oct. 1.

A 2.05% rise in Boeing Co's shares provided the biggest boost to the blue-chip Dow Jones index after Chairman Dave Calhoun said the company's board believed CEO Dennis Muilenburg "has done everything right" following two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jet. Helping the Nasdaq advance was Adobe Inc, which gained 4.25% as the Photoshop software maker raised its fourth-quarter digital media annualized recurring revenue target and gave a strong forecast for fiscal 2020.

Uber Technologies Inc fell 9.85% as the ride-hailing service posted a bigger third-quarter loss from a year earlier. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.13-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.10-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 58 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 148 new highs and 40 new lows. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 7.89 billion shares, compared to the 6.61 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Apollo Tyres Q2 profit falls 43 pc to Rs 83 cr on weak demand in domestic mkt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Jets send 2 to IR, sign 2 as RB Bell sits

A busy day of transactions for the New York Jets did not include the name LeVeon Bell, but the team did promote running back Josh Adams to its active roster. According to multiple reports, the Jets promoted Adams to prevent another team fro...

U.S.: Iran's expansion of uranium enrichment 'a big step in the wrong direction'

Irans expansion of uranium enrichment activities in defiance of key nuclear commitments is a big step in the wrong direction, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday, after Tehran announced it would start injecting uran...

Titans place CB Butler on injured reserve

The Tennessee Titans placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on injured reserve on Tuesday, two days after he suffered a left wrist injury. Butler suffered a broken wrist and may undergo surgery, according to multiple reports. The team has not rev...

U.S. Congress, White House mull stop-gap funding bill to avoid gov't shutdowns

The U.S. Congress and the White House are discussing legislation to keep U.S. government agencies operating beyond Nov. 21 when existing funding expires, with an eye toward avoiding shutdowns as Democrats could be moving to impeach Presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019