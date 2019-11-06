ANZ receives accreditation as it pays employees well above Living Wage

International Development News
The accreditation means that 13 organisations specified by the accrediting body who provide ANZ with services such as commercial cleaning, security, and concierge, on an ongoing and regular basis will also be paid the Living Wage or above.

Most of these service providers are already paying their staff the Living Wage or above, and the ANZ procurement team is working closely with the remaining service providers to introduce the Living Wage to their staff.

ANZ has become the second bank in New Zealand to receive the Living Wage Employer accreditation.

ANZ has for many years paid its direct employees well above the Living Wage - currently $21.15 an hour.

Most of these service providers are already paying their staff the Living Wage or above, and the ANZ procurement team is working closely with the remaining service providers to introduce the Living Wage to their staff.

The Living Wage is defined as the income necessary to provide workers and their families with the basic necessities of life.

Living Wage Movement Aotearoa New Zealand Accreditation Co-ordinator, Felicia Scherrer believes this is a key step in enabling people to participate fully within their communities.

"Paying the Living Wage to work Kiwis enables them to live with dignity and to participate as active citizens in society," she says.

"As an employer well recognized by Kiwis, we are proud of ANZ taking the initiative to become a leader in the Living Wage Movement. We believe that by making the commitment to become a Living Wage Employer, ANZ will encourage other businesses to step up and pay the Living Wage."

Gina McJorrow, Senior HR Manager, is thrilled with the bank's commitment.

"We're proud to employ thousands of New Zealanders across the country and ensuring we're paying all our staff at least the Living Wage is one way we can help our communities thrive," she says.

"This accreditation means that all ANZ staff in New Zealand, whether they work directly for ANZ or through a service provider that provides ongoing and regular work for ANZ, will be paid the Living Wage or above."

Most of these changes will occur in 2021 and ANZ will assess all future contracts to ensure that they are compliant with the accreditation.

The 2019 Living Wage is set independently by the New Zealand Family Care Social Policy Unit. At this time the Living Wage is $21.15 per hour and is reviewed annually in April.

The current minimum wage in New Zealand is $17.70 per hour.

