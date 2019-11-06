International Development News
Xinhua Silk Road: Deals worth over RMB30 bln signed at Zhangjiagang autumn economic and trade week

The 2019 golden autumn economic and trade week of Zhangjiagang, a county-level city in east China'sJiangsu Province, was held on Saturday, with a total of 66 projects worth 32.9 billion yuan signed.

The fair attracted more than 500 attendees from home and abroad including professors from colleges and universities, experts from research institutions and entrepreneurs in fields of new energy, new materials, high-end equipment manufacturing and fund investment.

In recent years, guided by the principle of innovation, Zhangjiagang has been upgrading its innovation level constantly and making efforts to gather the innovation resources. The 2019 golden autumn economic and trade week of Zhangjiagang will be a great opportunity to promote its high-quality development, said Shen Guofang, Party secretary of Zhangjiagang.

During the event, deals were inked between Zhangjiagang Bonded Area and Wacker Chemie AG, Zhangjiagang Economic and Technological Development Area and Peikko Group from Finland, Zhangjiagang Metallurgical Industrial Park and Xinyi Hong Kong, and Leyu Town and China National Building Materials Exhibition & Trade Center, involving 31 projects covering a range of areas such as new energy vehicle manufacturing, hydrogen energy equipment, high-end intelligent manufacturing, special unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and 5G base stations.

Zhangjiagang, located on the southern bank of the Yangtze River, is an emerging port industrial city.

In recent years, Zhangjiagang has considered innovation as the most impetus to its development. It has made great efforts to attract investors and talents and quickly landed many high-quality projects in strategic emerging industries.

Now, Zhangjiagang has gradually become a treasured place for business and investment in the Yangtze River Delta metropolitan area.

In the future, guided by the principle of high-end, intelligent and green development, Zhangjiagang will continue to upgrading its high-end equipment manufacturing industry and increasing investment and policy support for strategic emerging industries.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309208.html

