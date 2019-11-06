International Development News
Bostik Launches Born2Bond™, a Range of New Engineering Adhesives

With Born2Bond™, Bostik brings a new range of innovative engineering adhesives designed for 'by-the-dot' bonding applications in selected industries, such as automotive, electronics, luxury packaging, medical devices, and MRO.

Today, engineering adhesives are the primary solution for assembling smartphones, medical and electronic devices, electric vehicles and luxury packs. Engineers are facing critical challenges such as smaller and more complex designs, the need for more adaptable and faster curing process as well as more demanding environmental and health and safety regulations. Bostik's new Born2Bond™ products are designed to address these challenges.

The first wave of products launched under the Born2Bond™ sub-brand will focus on MECA-based instant engineering adhesives, driven by the recent acquisitions of Nitta Gelatin - specialists in UV system technology, and Afinitica - specialists in cyanoacrylate instant adhesive technology.

Of particular significance are new, patented low-odor formulations, which enable a more comfortable manufacturing environment, and low-bloom solutions, a critical feature for producers of high-end goods. The comprehensive collection of instant engineering adhesives raises the bar for all-round performance and are suitable for use in mass production.

"Born2Bond™ will enable our customers to improve efficiencies, increase design opportunities and enhance sustainability, making it easier for them to manufacture better, safer and more innovative products." said Polivio Goncalves, Bostik's Global Market Manager for Engineering Adhesives. "The name Born2Bond™ reflects our products and our purpose, but also reflects our collaborative approach; we're developing these next-generation products in association with our customers to ensure we create the solutions they need."

With a global market potential of €7 billion euros, Bostik plans to launch additional product offerings within its Born2Bond™ portfolio, including HM-PUR and other urethane acrylates, providing a comprehensive service for evolving application needs.

About Bostik, an Arkema company

Bostik is a leading global adhesive specialist in construction, consumer and industrial markets. For more than a century, it has been developing innovative adhesive solutions that are smarter and more adaptive to the forces that shape daily lives. From cradle to grave, from home to office, Bostik's smart adhesives can be found everywhere. With annual sales of €2 billion euros, the company employs more than 6,000 people and has a presence in more than 40 countries. www.bostik.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1024252/Born2Bond.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942760/Bostik_Logo.jpg

