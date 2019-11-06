International Development News
Rajasthan sets up CSR authority for effective implementation

  • PTI
  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 20:12 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 20:12 IST
Rajasthan government has constituted Rajasthan Corporate Social Responsibility Authority for effective implementation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, proper utilisation of CSR funds and high level monitoring. An 18-member authority, constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, will guide about CSR provisions and activities under the Indian Companies Act by coordinating with various industrial groups in the state, an official statement said.

It will also conduct CSR activities with mutual coordination, it said. A 19-member advisory board has also been formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister to guide the authority from time to time. The Industries Minister will be the Vice-Chairman of the board.

CSR fund will be set up in the state at the level of authority and infrastructural facilities will be created through the fund as per the priorities of the state. Suggestions will also be taken from industrial groups, the statement said.

