Iran blocked IAEA inspector over fears she might have "suspicious material" - Fars news agency
Iran prevented an inspector from the International Atomic Energy Agency from entering the Natanz nuclear facility because of a concern she might be carrying "suspicious material," Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said on Wednesday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
Screening equipment at the Natanz site showed a warning sign when the inspector passed through so her equipment was searched, she was denied entry and the IAEA was subsequently informed, Fars reported.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE-Iran briefly held IAEA inspector, seized travel documents -diplomats
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IMF team reviewing Pakistan's performance under Extended Fund Facility
Srinagar gets a third facility for dog sterilization
Robotic surgery facility inaugurated at Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital
Punjab CM launches e-office facility for facilitating seamless movement of govt files
Eaton opens 1st manufacturing facility in India at Bengaluru