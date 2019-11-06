Iran prevented an inspector from the International Atomic Energy Agency from entering the Natanz nuclear facility because of a concern she might be carrying "suspicious material," Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said on Wednesday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Screening equipment at the Natanz site showed a warning sign when the inspector passed through so her equipment was searched, she was denied entry and the IAEA was subsequently informed, Fars reported.

