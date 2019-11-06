International Development News
Development News Edition

Banks unanimous in seeking one-time loan recast for realtors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 22:04 IST
Banks unanimous in seeking one-time loan recast for realtors

Lenders unanimously have called for a one-time restructuring mechanism to save the tens of hundreds of stalled realty projects with an additional funding option to help such projects get completed. The demand made on Wednesday came ahead of the government later in the evening approving setting up of a Rs 25,000-crore bailout fund to finance as many as 1,600 stalled housing projects.

"Personally, I believe we can overcome this crisis of confidence if we are allowed to carry out a one-time restructuring of certain real estate loans, particularly those stalled projects where approvals have been delayed," HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh said while addressing the India mortgage conclave here earlier in the day. If these restructured accounts are considered as standard assets for a period of say, 12 months, then the lenders will stop being so diffident, he added and pointed out when in 2008 the Reserve Bank allowed an exceptional regulatory treatment it had helped in reviving the sentiment.

State Bank chairman Rajnish Kumar said if there is scope for restructuring, then one should do it. Axis Bank managing director Amitabh Choudhry said there are many realty projects with over 60 percent construction completed but are not able to carry forward for paucity of funds.

"We need to have a mechanism where lenders can restructure these assets and make additional lending after securing stronger governance and strict end-use monitoring and help complete these projects," he said. Parekh said there are many developers who genuinely need the last-mile funding but many of them are denied the same as the environment has become very wary of the sector.

"We can't afford to end up in a situation where we cut off the oxygen to even developers with strong balancesheet as lenders remain risk averse," Parekh said. Blaming the rising number of stalled projects to risk averseness of bankers, Chaudhry said, "we need to have a special dispensation to resolve such cases in a quick and efficient manner-- be it cases being dealt with at their end by lenders or cases admitted in NCLTs," he added.

Stating that REITS are emerging as a preferred alternative investment avenue for realtors, Parekh said, "it is estimated that USD20-25 billion can be raised by commercial developers over the next three-four years". Calling for cross-border securitisation given the scale of resources required for housing finance, Parekh rued that reverse mortgage, which enables senior citizens to convert their biggest asset--their homes--into a monthly stream of income, is yet to take-off in the country.

Chaudhry chipped in saying suggesting government looking at making reverse mortgage more lucrative..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Iran briefly held IAEA inspector, seized travel documents - diplomats

Iran briefly held an inspector working for the U.N. nuclear watchdog in the Islamic Republic and seized her travel documents, diplomats familiar with the agencys work said on Wednesday, with some describing it as harassment.The incident app...

UPDATE 3-U.S. House committee to kick off public impeachment hearings next week

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will kick off a series of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump next week, the panels Democratic chairman said on Wednesday. William Taylor, the top U...

Russia strikes kill six civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

Al-Sahaara Syria, Nov 6 AFP Air strikes by regime ally Russia killed six civilians in an embattled anti-government bastion in northwestern Syria Wednesday, a Britain-based war monitor said. At least 20 others were also wounded in the attack...

Patnaik appeals to police personnel to sideline provocation, maintain dignity

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik appealed to police personnel on Wednesday to sideline all provocations and maintain the dignity of the force. In a statement to the police personnel, Patnaik said, I had appealed to you yesterday tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019