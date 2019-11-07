International Development News
Development News Edition

Sterling hovers near one-week low vs dollar ahead of BoE

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 14:20 IST
Sterling hovers near one-week low vs dollar ahead of BoE
Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's pound hovered near a one-week low versus the dollar on Thursday as the market temporarily shifted its focus from next month's parliamentary election to a Bank of England policy meeting. With a snap election due on Dec. 12 and a new Brexit deadline set for Jan. 31, the BoE is expected to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 0.75% and not give an explicit steer on where interest rates are headed.

"One of the problems the BoE has is that you have binary events coming up - the election and Brexit," said Berenberg senior economist Kallum Pickering. "So from a pure policy point of view, the BoE doesn't pre-empt these events." Sterling briefly dipped to a one-week low of $1.2837 before steadying around $1.2865.

Against the euro, the pound was steady on the day at 86.09 pence. Increasingly economists believe the BoE will cut interest rates at some point next year given a slowing economy and Brexit uncertainty. Financial markets are pricing in a roughly 55% chance of a 0.25 percentage point cut in 2020.

Deutsche Bank economists say they no longer forecast a hike next year and instead see an increased risk of a rate cut when the BoE delivers its January inflation report - Governor Mark Carney's final MPC meeting.

Also Read: Bank of England to keep rates steady in pre-election meeting

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Your dog may have hidden colours due to gene variants, study finds

A few dog breeds may have hidden color coats and also some mysterious traits because of gene variants, says a recent study. New research from Purdue Universitys College of Veterinary Medicine shows that purebred dogs have unrevealed coat co...

Ford may consider making branded pickups in China if cities open more

Ford Motor Co will consider building Ford-branded pickup trucks in China if restrictions on driving pickups in cities are relaxed and it could also roll out customised models at that time, a senior company official said.Ford was among forei...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S.-China trade deal hopes restart stocks rally

Europes share markets hit a more than 4-year peak and bond yields shuffled higher on Thursday, as Beijing signalled a phase 1 trade deal with the United States was close to being sealed. Asia had been quiet overnight but things sparked just...

North says US-S Korea drills 'throw wet blanket' on talks

North Korea said Thursday planned US-South Korean military drills would amount to throwing a wet blanket over the spark of nuclear negotiations that are on the verge of extinction. Since the start of the nuclear talks last year, the U.S. an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019