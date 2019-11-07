International Development News
Development News Edition

September air freight volumes globally remain weak: IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for global air freight markets on Thursday showing that demand measured in freight tonne kilometres decreased by 4.5 per cent in September 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 14:44 IST
September air freight volumes globally remain weak: IATA
IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 pc of global air traffic. Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for global air freight markets on Thursday showing that demand measured in freight tonne kilometres decreased by 4.5 per cent in September 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. This marks the eleventh consecutive month of year-on-year decline in freight volumes, the longest period since the global financial crisis in 2008.

Freight capacity measured in available freight tonne kilometres rose by 2.1 per cent year-on-year in September. Capacity growth has now outstripped demand growth for the 17th consecutive month. Air cargo continues to suffer from the intensifying trade war between the United States and China, and South Korea and Japan. It also suffers from the deterioration in global trade and weakness in some of the key economic drivers.

Global export orders continue to fall. The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) tracking new manufacturing export orders has pointed to falling orders since September 2018. "The US-China trade war continues to take its toll on the air cargo industry," said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac. "October's pause on tariff hikes between Washington and Beijing is good news. But trillions of dollars of trade is already affected which helped fuel September's 4.5 per cent year-on-year fall in demand. And we can expect the tough business environment for air cargo to continue," he said in a statement.

Airlines in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the Middle East suffered sharp declines in year-on-year growth in total air freight volumes in September 2019, while Latin America carriers experienced a more moderate decline. Africa was the only region to record growth in air freight demand compared to September last year. Asia-Pacific airlines saw demand for air freight contract by 4.9 per cent in September 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The US-China and South Korea-Japan trade wars along with the slowdown in the Chinese economy have significantly impacted this region.

More recently, the disruption to operations at Hong Kong International Airport -- the largest cargo hub in the world -- added additional pressure. With the region accounting for more than 35 per cent of total freight tonne kilometres, this performance is the major contributor to the weak industry-wide outcome. Air freight capacity increased by 2.7 per cent over the past year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK shares rise on upbeat earnings updates, trade hopes

A slew of upbeat earnings updates sent both benchmark British indexes higher on Thursday, while the broader sentiment was buoyed by signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.The FTSE 100 added 0.4, supported by miners , Asia-focused banks...

7 UP police officers given compulsory retirement for not effectively performing their duties

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday gave compulsory retirement to seven police officers for not effectively performing their duties, officials said. The officers are from the Provincial Police Service PPS and of 50 years of age or abov...

UPDATE 2-Rolls-Royce warns on profit as Trent 1000 costs mount

Rolls-Royces warned its operating profit and free-cash-flow will come in at the lower end of its guidance this year as costs rise to address problems with the Trent 1000 engine that powers Boeings 787 Dreamliner passenger plane.Airlines hav...

Philippines' Duterte warms to idea of banning plastics

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has proposed banning plastic, his spokesman said on Thursday, which could provide the impetus needed for the Congress of one of the worlds top plastic polluters to pass environment protection laws. The P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019