International Development News
Development News Edition

Greece aims to lure foreign investment with attractive tax incentives program

Investments of 3 million euros in Greece will reduce the flat tax to just 25,000 euros.

Greece aims to lure foreign investment with attractive tax incentives program
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The program will offer qualified wealthy investors a flat tax of 100,000 euros ($110,710) on global incomes earned outside Greece annually.
  • One of the requirements to qualify will be residing in the country for at least 183 days per year and making an investment of at least 500,000 euros within three years.
  • Investments of 3 million euros will reduce the flat tax to just 25,000 euros.
Greece will offer tax incentives to lure wealthy individuals to move their tax residence to the country as part of draft legislation on tax relief set to be announced on Thursday, a senior government official said. Greece's conservative government is keen on attracting investments to boost the recovering economy's growth prospects.

Tax relief included in the draft legislation will include a cut in the corporate tax rate to 24% from 28% and lowering the tax rate on dividends to 5% from 10%. The so-called non-dom program will offer qualified wealthy investors who opt to shift their tax residence to the country a flat tax of 100,000 euros ($110,710) on global incomes earned outside Greece annually.

"The tax incentive will run for a duration of up to 15-years and will include the benefit of no inheritance tax for assets outside Greece," a senior government official told Reuters.

One of the requirements to qualify will be residing in the country for at least 183 days per year and making an investment of at least 500,000 euros within three years. "The investment can be in real estate, stocks or bonds. If the investment reaches 1.5 million euros then the flat tax is cut by half," the official said.

Investments of 3 million euros will reduce the flat tax to just 25,000 euros. There will also be a grandfathering clause protecting investors from policy changes by future governments. "Once you're in the program, you're in. A future government cannot get you out," the official said.

The government's rationale is that the tax incentive can entice deep-pocketed investors, including shipping magnates, to take up the offer and move to Greece, boosting investments.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Bank opens 57 branches in AP, Telangana this fiscal

ICICI Bank opens 57 branches in AP, Telangana this fiscal Hyderabad, Nov 7 PTI Private sector lender ICICI Bank announced on Thursday that it has expanded its retail network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by adding 57 new branches this fi...

Man gunned down by unidentified assailants in Satara

A 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Maharashtras Satara district, police said on Thursday. Vicky Raghunath Lakhe was waiting for someone on the road at Agashiv Nagar in Karad at around 10 pm on Wednesday, when a g...

Fixture schedule for series three of Men's CWC League 2 announced

The schedule for the third series of the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup League 2 was announced here on Thursday. The tournament is to be played in the United Arab Emirates next month.The showpiece event will see the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and ...

K'taka: Shivakumar travels by Shatabdi Express to seek blessings in Mysuru

Congress leader DK Shivakumar traveled by Shatabdi Express to Mysuru in Karnataka on Thursday. Shivakumar is scheduled to visit various temples and mutts during his visit to the city.The visit could also hint at him seeking blessings for go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019